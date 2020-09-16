Fairview Township man arraigned on charges he stole Rice Township police cruiser

By Ed Lewis [email protected]

WRIGHT TWP. — A handcuffed man who Fairview Township police alleged stole a police cruiser earlier this month was arraigned Wednesday.

Nestor Enrique Foley, 23, climbed through the partition, a protective barrier separating the rear and front seats, of a Wright Township cruiser and sped away in a Rice Township cruiser on Sept. 1.

Police were at Foley’s residence on Briar Lane in Fairview Township on a reported burglar inside the home. Officers encountered Foley standing outside a rear screened porch, and took off running.

Police allege Foley was seen holding a weapon and told officers, “Why didn’t you shoot me? I called 911. I wanted suicide by cop,” according to court records.

After Foley was handcuffed, he was placed in the rear seat of a Wright Township cruiser. An officer inside the driver’s seat opened the sliding partition when Foley requested that his dogs be let outside.

Foley climbed through the opening, and managed to escape despite being grabbed by the officer.

Police in the complaint say Foley sped away in a Rice Township cruiser on Route 309 to Interstate 81 turning off the cruiser’s GPS unit.

Foley returned to Mountain Top where he was arrested near the Broadway Inn.

Foley was arraigned by District Judge Ferris Webby on charges of theft, escape, false reports, fleeing or attempting to elude police and drunken driving. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $175,000 bail.