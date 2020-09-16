King’s College gets $1 million for scholarships, names accounting department

September 16, 2020 Mark Guydish Local, News
WILKES-BARRE — Virginia-based accounting firm Kearney & Company, founded and run by King’s College alumnus Ed Kearney, is donating $1 million to King’s. The money will fund two annual full-tuition scholarships for accounting majors in the William G. McGowan School of business. The college, in turn, will name its accounting program the Kearney & Company Department of Accounting.

One scholarship will go to a junior, including a summer internship between junior and senior year. Another scholarship will go to a senior.

“King’s gave me an opportunity to get a degree in accounting,” Kearney said in a media release. “My wife and I are both from Wyoming Valley, and we have never forgotten where we came from. It is an honor to give back to the King’s community and enable others to have the same opportunity given to me.”

“We are extraordinarily grateful for the Kearney family’s generous support of our students and our school,” King’s president Rev. John Ryan said in the release. “Ed, Anne and all of the Kearney family have been wonderful investors in and supporters of our students for many years. This incredible commitment will improve the King’s experience for our students in the McGowan School of Business and will publicly enhance the special relationship that King’s enjoys with Kearney & Company and the Kearney family.”

Kearney has funded four full scholarships, one annually, in recent years. “Being a Kearney & Company Scholarship recipient changed my life,” Mark Michno, a 2018 graduate, said of the scholarship he received. “Stand-up people like the Kearneys are what make King’s a truly special college.”

One of the new scholarships is being awarded to Maribel Vergara, class of ‘21. In the release she said the award “is extremely meaningful, not only financially, but emotionally …. As the recipient of this remarkable opportunity, I assure you that I will not only make my daughter, my mother, and my family proud, but you as well.”

