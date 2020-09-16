Wyoming Valley Country Club closes for deep cleaning due to coronavirus case

September 16, 2020 Jennifer Andes Local, News
By Jennifer Learn-Andes [email protected]
The Wyoming Valley Country Club in Hanover Township closed for deep cleaning Wednesday because a worker tested positive for the coronavirus, general manager Peter Manno said.

Manno said the country club will follow all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines and is working with the state health department to complete contact tracing and notification to anyone in contact with the worker.

The position held by the worker cannot be publicly released due to Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) confidentiality requirements, Manno said.

He was optimistic the club could reopen Friday.

An email sent to country club members Wednesday afternoon emphasized the worker had been following all coronavirus prevention guidelines, including temperature checks and mask-wearing, a source said.

The country club hosted the annual McCarthy Tournament last weekend, a three-day member/guest event.

Manno said he is already experienced with coronavirus cleaning protocols and other requirements because the country club closed in July.

That closure was prompted by Luzerne County Court of Common Pleas Judge William H. Amesbury’s discovery he had tested positive. Amesbury had golfed at the Wyoming Valley Country Club and also attended a bar association outing at the Fox Hill Country Club, which also closed for cleaning.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.

