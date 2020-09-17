WVW Superintendent: Plans continue toward going to hybrid system Oct. 13

KINGSTON — In a very brief virtual meeting streamed via Zoom from the Middle School auditorium, Wyoming Valley West Superintendent Dave Tosh said the district — which started classes in full-remote mode — “continues to move forward to implement a hybrid system on Tuesday, Oct. 13.”

Tosh added that the situation is “fluid” and could change.

Tosh also reviewed the lunch distribution schedule put in place this past Monday. Meals can be picked up Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at four schools: Dana Street, State Street, the Middle School and the High School. Students receive two breakfasts and two lunches on Monday and Wednesday and one breakfast and lunch on Friday.

Separately, the Commission on Economic Opportunity’s Weinberg Children’s Produce Market will be set up and available to all students and families in the district two times this month: Sept. 24 at State Street Elementary and Sept. 29 at the High School. The times on both days are the same, from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

The board breezed through the agenda, granting sabbaticals, medical leaves and family leaves, appointed teacher mentors and substitute teachers, and hiring Alexa Yankosky as Middle School guidance counselor at a starting salary of $48,999.

