WEST PITTSTON — Borough police charged a man from Shavertown alleging he accepted payment from an elderly couple for yard work and failing to perform the services.

Ronald Edward Christman, 71, of Ecko Valley Drive, accepted a down payment of $3,500 from the couple to do yard work outside their Susquehanna Avenue home last and gave excuses why he never started the job, according to court records.

Christman was arraigned Thursday morning on charges of deceptive business practices, receiving advance payment for services and failed to perform and theft. He was released on $10,000 unsecured bail.

According to the criminal complaint:

The elderly couple reported to police in July that they hired Christman to do yard work outside their home. Christman gave the couple a work order claiming it would cost $6,000 to complete the job.

Christman requested a $3,000 down payment and went with the couple to a bank where they withdrew $3,500 they gave to him, the complaint says.

When the work was not started, the couple contacted Christman multiple times.

Christman gave the couple excuses about being sick, waiting on the weather or was sidetracked, the complaint says.

During an interview with police, Christman claimed he spent the down payment and attempted to contact the couple several times. Christman told police he had trouble getting “fill” for the yard.

Christman asked police for the couple’s contact information during the interview. An officer asked Christman why he needed the couple’s phone number if he was attempting to contact them. In response, Christman said he lost the couple’s phone number.

Police in the complaint said Christman apologized and asked if he could set up a payment arrangement with the couple.