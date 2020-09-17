Dallas will resume hybrid classes Friday, but not for Intermediate School

September 17, 2020 Mark Guydish Local, News
By Mark Guydish [email protected]

DALLAS TWP. — Dallas School District posted a notice Thursday afternoon announcing after school activities will resume and that students in three of the four schools will return to hybrid learning Friday. The Intermediate Center is the exception and will remain online only for all students.

Noting the district has three positive cases of COVID-19, the notice states:

As a result of Department of Education communication, close collaboration with the Department of Health, consultation with our school district physician and school nurse the district will reopen as follows:

As of this communication, all after school activities will commence as scheduled today, Sept. 17, 2020, beginning at 3 p.m. Further communications from coaches and advisers may follow.

Throughout the pandemic it may be required to suspend or cancel activities, with little notice, as conditions warrant.

On September 18, 2020 Dallas High School, Dallas Middle School and Wycallis Primary Center will return to the hybrid mode will Group B students reporting physically to campus and Group A students streaming online.

Dallas Intermediate School will remain online on September 18, 2020 for all students. Students will not physically report to Dallas Intermediate School on September 18, 2020.

The vision for the week of September 21, 2020 is to return to complete hybrid as follows:

Monday/Tuesday – Group A; Wednesday – all online; Thursday/Friday – Group B. The district will confirm the schedule for the week of September 21, 2020 as soon as possible.

We are working very hard to maintain students on campus physically in the hybrid mode, however, shifting to complete online, even temporarily, with little advance notice, remains a possibility.

Please remain prepared to pivot as needed.

It will take a collective effort to continue to safely program in the hybrid mode.

Parents and families are reminded that the daily screening tool, Q3 asks: Indicate if you have had “Close Contact” within the past 14 days with someone who is currently sick with suspected or confirmed COVID-19? (Note: Close contact is defined as within 6ft for more than 15 consecutive minutes, with or without PPE equipment).

It is critical that the screening tool is used and those who answer “Yes” to any questions should stay home. All stakeholders who answer “yes” will be contacted by district stakeholders.

While positive cases will underscore the reality of the pandemic, we know that asymptomatic and presymptomatic carriers of COVID-19 are also possible.

Department of Health, Department of Education, and CDC guidelines being implemented in the district continue to take into account asymptomatic and presymptomatic carriers as well as the possibility of additional confirmed positive cases.

Please be reminded to:

● Complete the daily Health Screening form, located on the district homepage

● Stay home if you are symptomatic or “sick”

● Wash hands frequently; keep hands away from face

● Adhere to facial covering provisions

Reach Mark Guydish at 570-991-6112 or on Twitter @TLMarkGuydish
Mark Guydish
About Mark Guydish 290 Articles
Mark Guydish is the seventh of nine children born in West Hazleton. He earned his degree at Penn State, ran a bike shop, bicycled across the country, and worked as a paid EMT before joining the Times Leader in 1995 where he met and married feature writer Mary Therese Biebel. He has covered most beats, done editorial page work, columns, graphics and most recently "test kitchens" with MT. His main beat is education.