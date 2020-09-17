Interstate 81 pursuit ends in West Pittston crash

WEST PITTSTON — A Wilkes-Barre man crashed into a stop sign and intentionally struck a state police cruiser in West Pittston during a pursuit that began on Interstate 81 in Ashley late Wednesday night.

Ronald S. Gissendanner Jr., 46, of Essex Lane, operating a 2008 Ford Fusion, failed to stop when state police said he was clocked at 70 mph while traveling north through a construction zone at about 11 p.m., according to court records.

State police pursued Gissendanner on I-81 through several municipalities including Pittston Township, Pittston City and across the Susquehanna River into West Pittston, court records say.

Gissendanner struck a street sign on Berry Street and a parked vehicle, state police said.

Troopers conducted a pit maneuver with their cruisers as Gissendanner reversed his vehicle striking a cruiser, court records say.

State police in court records say Gissendanner exited the Ford and refused troopers’ commands to place his hands in the air and to lie on the ground. He was stunned by a Taser and arrested.

During the pursuit, state police said Gissendanner allegedly reached 113 mph, weaved in and out of traffic, failed to use turn signals, illegally passed vehicles in no passing zones, and passed through multiple red traffic signals and stop signs.

Gissendanner allegedly had an odor of an alcoholic beverage and refused to submit to a blood alcohol test at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, court records say.

Gissendanner, also known as Angelique Gissendanner, claimed he took prescription medication but did not specify the type of medication despite talking about Percocet and pain medication.

Gissendanner was arraigned Thursday in Luzerne County Central Court on charges of aggravated assault, fleeing or attempting to elude police, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, criminal mischief, driving under the influence and 12 vehicle citations. He was jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $5,000 bail.