Crestwood to decide on continuing full-remote learning by Oct. 1

WRIGHT TWP. — Crestwood School District will make a decision by Oct. 1 on whether to continue in full-remote learning mode, switch to a hybrid model or bring all students back, Superintendent Robert Mehalick announced during Thursday’s virtual School Board meeting. If the decision is to bring some students back in a hybrid model, it would take about two more weeks to implement, getting students back in school in mid-October.

Mehalick said the two weeks are needed to help teachers prepare, but also to re-assign some special education students who have been attending classes live since the start of school to provide the added attention they require.

Solicitor Jack Dean briefly addressed the status of efforts in Harrisburg to overturn Gov. Tom Wolf’s restriction on attendance at sports events. A court ruled the restriction illegal, but Attorney General Josh Shapiro has filed a motion to stay any action while that ruling is appealed. Separately, the state legislature voted to lift Wolf’s restriction, but he has neither signed nor vetoed it. Dean said no definite legal or legislative action will take place until Monday or Tuesday, but added that it doesn’t immediately impact the district because there is no home football game this weekend.

And the board voted unanimously to award a contract to Stubbs Landscaping in the amount of $23,750 for softball and baseball infield upgrades. Board President James Costello noted that, as previously discussed, the Crestwood Athletic Foundation is working to raise money to offset the cost, and said two donations have already been pledged, an anonymous one for score boards, and one from Tom Benz, who has committed $2,500 toward the project.

In other business, the board:

• Approved a 3-year contract with Skyward Finance at a rate of $6.06 per student for the School Business Suite – Core and $2.51 per student for Student Business Suite – Support. Skyward is a tech company that provides a wide array of school management software for students and administration.

• Approved Rinehimer Busing Inc. and Chiverella Inc. as bus companies for the 2020-21 school year

• Approved long-term substitute teachers Michael Boutanos, Meghan Johanssen and Carolyn Moore.

• Appointed Jeff Bellas as assistant varsity and head junior high golf coach at $2,947, and Antonio Scotto as assistant boys junior high soccer coach at $4,199.

