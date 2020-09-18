Wilkes University starts scholarships for students from Luzerne, Lackawanna counties

September 17, 2020 Mark Guydish Local, News
By Mark Guydish [email protected]

WILKES-BARRE — Wilkes University announced a new “Hometown Advantage Award” program that will provide a $2,000 scholarship to undergraduate students from Luzerne and Lackawanna Counties.

“Wilkes University has a long history of opening the doors of opportunity to local students and helping them climb the economic ladder,” President Greg Cant said in a media release Thursday. “This new scholarship continues that tradition and reaffirms our commitment to the northeastern Pennsylvania community we call home. Especially in challenging times like these, we must do all we can to help our neighbors.”

The ward is available to U.S. citizens or permanent residents living in Luzerne and Lackawanna counties who enroll at Wilkes as first-time freshmen beginning fall of 2021.

The media release also notes students can qualify “for generous merit scholarships of as much as $25,000 annually—two-thirds of yearly tuition cost—and other financial aid.” Unlike financial scholarships, merit scholarships are based on academic achievement, not family income.

The release also notes that first year students may now submit an application without SAT or ACT scores. Many colleges and universities nationwide have dropped requirements for incoming freshman to have taken one of the national standardized tests. “The university will evaluate these students based on high school grades and experiences, course rigor and academic potential,” according to the release. “Students may submit scores if they wish.”

Reach Mark Guydish at 570-991-6112 or on Twitter @TLMarkGuydish
Mark Guydish
About Mark Guydish 292 Articles
Mark Guydish is the seventh of nine children born in West Hazleton. He earned his degree at Penn State, ran a bike shop, bicycled across the country, and worked as a paid EMT before joining the Times Leader in 1995 where he met and married feature writer Mary Therese Biebel. He has covered most beats, done editorial page work, columns, graphics and most recently "test kitchens" with MT. His main beat is education.