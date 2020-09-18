Wyoming Valley Veterans Day Parade to roll rather than march

By Jerry Lynott [email protected]
WILKES-BARRE — The thought of not having the Veterans Day Parade for a 76th consecutive year made Mayor George Brown more determined to ensure the tradition continued.

It will take place on Nov.8, but in a different form due to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.

“The parade will be a veterans’ parade. It just won’t be a marching parade,” Brown said Thursday.

Instead, it will be a mobile event, featuring veterans riding in vehicles and police and fire vehicles driving along a still-to-be determined route. There won’t be parade watchers lining the streets either or a reviewing stand. A large U.S. flag will be displayed at Public Square.

Brown, vice president of the parade’s board of directors, said the executive committee held a Zoom meeting online and decided against holding the event. Brown was unable to attend the meeting.

But when he learned of the decision, Brown said he wanted to search for some way to carry on the long-running parade.

“I said, ‘It’s been going on for 75 years. Let me see what we could do,’” Brown said.

He met with his senior staff and they came up with the idea of making it mobile to comply with the state and federal guidance in place to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

“It’s not going to stop under my watch,” Brown said.

Brown said he contacted board president retired Navy Lt. Cmdr Susan Allen and informed her of his recommendation Wednesday night that was later approved by the committee.

To compensate for the lack of crowds, Brown said he suggested having drones fly over the parade and video stream it on social media or the internet. “So that way they can view the parade,” he said.

The student essay contest that’s held in conjunction with the parade will take place as well, Brown said.

