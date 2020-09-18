Area CVS stores to offer drive-through testing for COVID-19

September 17, 2020 Jerome Lynott Local, News
By Jerry Lynott [email protected]
Three CVS stores in Northeastern Pennsylvania will open drive-through testing sites for COVID-19 today in an effort to provide more access and slow the spread of the contagious virus.

Three CVS stores in Northeastern Pennsylvania will open drive-through testing sites for COVID-19 today in an effort to provide more access and slow the spread of the contagious virus.

Three CVS stores in Northeastern Pennsylvania will open drive-through testing sites for COVID-19 today in an effort to provide more access and slow the spread of the contagious virus.

The local CVS stores are at:

• 940 Tunkhannock Ave., Exeter.

• 101 S. Main St., Old Forge.

• 50 Bridge St., Tunkhannock.

The CVS store at 509 Davis St., Scranton already offers the tests.

The expansion increases the statewide total of CVS testing sites to 96. Nationwide there will be more than 4,000 testing sites.

The self-swab tests are offered at no cost to people with insurance or for those who are participating in an program for the uninsured funded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Advance registration at CVS.com is required to schedule an appointment. Registration for minors must be completed by a parent or legal guardian. Patients between the ages of 12 and 15 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian when they come to be tested.

Upon arrival, patients are asked to follow the on-site signage or instructions from the staff. The procedures will vary by location. Patients might be directed to remain in their vehicles and proceed to either the pharmacy drive-through window, a parking space or tent in the parking lot. In very limited cases, patients will be directed to enter a store.

A test kit and instructions will be provided. A CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the test.

Most test results will be available within two to three days.

A complete list of CVS Pharmacy drive-through test sites can be found at cvshealth.com/covid-19/testing-locations.

Additional information on the measures taken by the company to address the pandemic is available at cvshealth.com/covid-19.

Reach Jerry Lynott at 570-991-6120 or on Twitter @TLJerryLynott.