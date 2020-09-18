WB Councilman asks Biden about combating violence

September 17, 2020 Times Leader Local, News
Staff Report
Those selected to ask Joe Biden questions at Thursday’s town hall included several individuals from Lackawanna County, others from around the state, and also Wilkes-Barre City Councilman Bill Barrett, whose introduction included that Barrett was a former police chief.

Following is a transcript of Barrett’s question and Biden’s response, as confirmed by CNN.

BIDEN: Chief, didn’t I meet you when you were chief?

BARRETT: We did, sir. It’s a pleasure.

BIDEN: That’s what I thought. I’m looking at you like I know — I know the guy.

BARRETT: Good evening, Vice President Biden, Anderson (Cooper).

BIDEN: Good evening.

BARRETT: As mentioned, as a retired police chief, I am very concerned about the violence taking place in our cities across this country, and especially concerned about the lack of respect shown towards law enforcement officers and military.

Can you tell us what your plan is for addressing this situation and bringing our nation back together, sir?

BIDEN: First of all, violent — protesting is one thing. A right to speak is one thing.

Violence of any kind, no matter who it is coming from, is wrong. And people should be held accountable, burning down automobile lots, smashing windows, setting buildings on fire.

But here’s the deal. I have condemned every form of violence, no matter what the source is, no matter what the source is.

The president has yet to condemn, as you have probably noticed, the far right and the — and the white supremacists and those guys walking around with the AK-47s, and not doing a damn thing about them.

This is absolutely — look, his own — his own former press secretary, Kellyanne Conway, said — I’m paraphrasing — chaos and violence are good for our administration. They’re good for us.

The president talks about: in Joe Biden’s America. I got to remind him, he may be really losing it. He’s president. I’m not the president. This is Donald Trump’s America.

Do you feel safer in Donald Trump’s America, when he incites these kinds of things?

The idea is, it’s wrong, no matter what the source is, where it comes from. I condemn it all. And people should be held accountable.

But, folks, I’m waiting for the day when he says: I condemn all those white supremacists. I condemn those militia guys, as much as I do every other organizational structure.

And, by the way, Chief, when you put that badge on and you walk out the door, you have a right to come home to your family safely, period, period.