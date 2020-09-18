Hunlock Township man busted on drug trafficking charge

September 18, 2020 Edward Lewis Blotter, Local, News
By Ed Lewis [email protected]
Dustin Leonard, West Pittston Police

WEST PITTSTON — Borough police arrested a man from Hunlock Township when they allegedly found illegal drugs packaged for sale during a traffic stop.

According to the police department’s Facebook page, officers were conducting surveillance on a residence they say is a known drug house where a person wanted on a parole violation is known to stay.

Police said they observed Dustin Jeffrey Leonard, 34, leave the residence and drive away where he was stopped for a traffic violation on Wyoming Avenue.

During the traffic stop, police said they observed drug paraphernalia in plain view.

Leonard allegedly admitted he had illegal drugs inside the vehicle.

Police searched the vehicle allegedly finding a packaged drugs, multiple cell phones and a digital scale.

Leonard was arraigned Thursday on charges of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $5,000 bail.