Suspect in Plymouth shooting captured in Philadelphia

September 18, 2020 Edward Lewis Blotter, Local, News
By Ed Lewis [email protected]
Wayne White Jr., Plymouth police

PLYMOUTH — A man wanted on an attempted criminal homicide charge related to a shooting that severely injured another man in Plymouth last month was captured in Philadelphia on Thursday.

U.S. Marshal Martin J. Pane announced the arrest of Wayne White Jr., 48, of Wilkes-Barre.

White was arrested by U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force when he was located at a residence in the 800 block of North Lex Street at about 12 p.m. White was returned to Luzerne County where he faces charges of criminal attempt to commit homicide, reckless endangerment and two counts of aggravated assault.

Plymouth police allege White approached a vehicle parked on Ferry Street and shot Michael Paris inside the car on Aug. 27.

Paris drove to a residence on Jeanette Street where he was found by police.

Police in court records say Paris exited the residence screaming, “Get EMS, I’m shot, I’m shot.”

Paris suffered three gunshot wounds to his face, and one each to his abdomen and back, court records say.

A surveillance camera allegedly recorded White placing an item in the trunk of a Honda and driving away on East Main Street.

“It’s the Marshal’s Services’ duty to ensure that those charged with violent crimes have their day in court. It is my sincere hope that the victim will find some measure of comfort knowing the suspect will face justice,” Pane stated in a news release announcing White’s arrest.