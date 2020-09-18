Police investigating fatal shooting on South Franklin Street

September 18, 2020 William O'Boyle Local, News
By Ed Lewis [email protected]

Police are investigating a fatal shooting at 499-501 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, Friday morning. Ed Lewis | Times Leader

Police are investigating a fatal shooting at 499-501 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, Friday morning.

WILKES-BARRE — City police and state police Forensic Services are investigating a fatal shooting inside a residence on South Franklin Street Friday morning.

Police have been on the scene for several hours.

Luzerne County Coroner Frank Hacken said an autopsy will be performed later today.

Police tape was put up around 499-501 S. Franklin St.

South Franklin Street is closed from West River to Garfield streets.

According to the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department’s Facebook page:

“On 09-18-2020 at approx. 2:20 a.m., police responded to S. Franklin St for a report of multiple gunshots. Upon arrival, officers found an unresponsive male with multiple gunshots inside a residence. Officers are still on scene and the investigation is ongoing. At this time there does not appear to be any danger to the general public.”

