Shots reported on South Franklin Street near scene of earlier fatal

September 18, 2020 William O'Boyle Local, News
By Ed Lewis and Pat Kernan [email protected]

On Friday evening, police responded to the same block of South Franklin Street in Wilkes-Barre where a fatal shooting occured many hours earlier for additional reports of shots fired. There were no immediate reports of injuries in the second incident.

Police are investigating a fatal shooting at 499-501 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, Friday morning.

WILKES-BARRE — City police and state police Forensic Services are investigating a fatal shooting inside a residence on South Franklin Street Friday morning. Officers then returned to the scene Friday evening for additional reports of shots being fired.

Luzerne County Coroner Frank Hacken said an autopsy of the unnamed individual was to be performed Friday.

Police tape was put up around 499-501 S. Franklin St.

South Franklin Street is closed from West River to Garfield streets.

According to the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department’s Facebook page:

“On 09-18-2020 at approx. 2:20 a.m., police responded to S. Franklin St for a report of multiple gunshots. Upon arrival, officers found an unresponsive male with multiple gunshots inside a residence. Officers are still on scene and the investigation is ongoing. At this time there does not appear to be any danger to the general public.”

While no additional information was made public as of press time Friday evening, officers responded back to the same block of South Franklin Street just before 10 p.m. on Friday for additional reports of shots being fired. Officers appeared to be searching the area for shell casings, but left shortly after the initial report came in.

An emergency alert text sent to Wilkes University students Friday night said suspects fled the scene in a vehicle with no description available.