Inmate charged with attacking counselor at SCI-Dallas

September 22, 2020 Edward Lewis Blotter, Local, News
By Ed Lewis [email protected]
Wade Middleton, Pennsylvania Department of Corrections

JACKSON TWP. — A state inmate serving a life sentence for a homicide in Philadelphia was charged with attacking a corrections counselor inside the State Correctional Institution at Dallas earlier this month.

Wade Middleton, 60, is charged with assault by a life prisoner, assault by a prisoner and aggravated assault for the “unprovoked attack” on counselor Tiffany White on Sept. 10, state police said.

State police said White was walking with her lunch when Middleton approached her and struck her in the face with a closed first. Witnesses allegedly observed Middleton on top of White, repeatedly punching her in the face, head and neck, state police said.

Middleton punched corrections Officer Daniel Patton in the face with Patton and other officers pulled him away from White, state police said.

White suffered multiple injuries including facial bone fractures and a bite mark on her upper chest.

State police said White underwent surgery for her injuries and remained in a hospital for several nights.

Middleton is listed as being housed at SCI-Coal Township.

According to a state appellate court ruling issued Nov. 7, 1988, Middleton was convicted by a jury in Philadelphia County of first-degree murder and robbery when he assaulted a woman while stealing her purse on Dec. 20, 1984. The woman died three months after the assault.

In an unrelated case, state police are investigating an assault involving two inmates inside SCI-Dallas on Monday. The injured inmate was transported to a hospital.