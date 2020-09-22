Toomey explains his approach to SCOTUS vote

September 22, 2020 William O'Boyle Local, News
By Bill OBoyle [email protected]
Toomey

Toomey

WILKES-BARRE — U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey Tuesday said he will evaluate President Donald Trump’s nominee to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg based on whether the nominee has the character, intellect and experience needed to serve on the nation’s highest court.

“These are the same objective, non-partisan criteria that I have used to evaluate judicial nominees under both President Obama and President Trump,” Toomey said in an emailed statement. “Based on these criteria, I supported President Obama’s nomination of then-Judge Sonia Sotomayor to the U.S. Supreme Court and voted to confirm almost 70 percent of the judges nominated by President Obama and considered by the Senate during my time in office. If the person

“President Trump nominates also meets these criteria, I will vote to confirm this nominee.”

Toomey, R-Lehigh Valley, said four years ago, he noted that his decision to oppose moving forward with the Supreme Court confirmation process for Judge Merrick Garland was related to the circumstances present at the time.

“In 2016, the White House and the Senate, which share equally the constitutional authority for filling a Supreme Court vacancy, were controlled by different parties,” Toomey said. “When power is divided during a presidential election year, the Senate’s general practice has been to leave open a Supreme Court vacancy so that the voters may speak and possibly resolve the disagreement created by the division.”

According to information supplied by Toomey’s office:

• 15 times in U.S. history, a Supreme Court vacancy arose in a presidential election year and the president nominated someone that year.

• In seven of those 15 instances, the White House and the Senate were controlled by different parties.

• Only two of those seven nominations were confirmed, the last in 1888.

“Such practice has been emphatically endorsed by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and even the current Democratic nominee for president, former Senator and Vice President Joe Biden,” Toomey said. “Republicans were following this Senate practice, and the Biden-Schumer approach, when we exercised our constitutional prerogative not to fill the 2016 vacancy.”

Toomey said the circumstances surrounding the current vacancy are, in fact, different. He said while there is a presidential election this year, the White House and the Senate are currently both controlled by the same party.

“The Senate’s historical practice has been to fill Supreme Court vacancies in these circumstances,” Toomey said. “This is also a view Democrats once held. We know this because every single Democratic senator pushed for Judge Garland’s confirmation and told anyone who would listen that if Democrats controlled the Senate — that is, if they were in the position that Republicans are in today — they would have confirmed him. Are we now supposed to operate by two different sets of rules that systematically advantage the Democrats?:

Toomey went on to say that the difference between these Senate practices “makes perfect sense.” He said when divided government creates tension between the two organs responsible for filling a position on the Supreme Court, it is completely justifiable to leave open a vacancy until the voters have had a chance to speak.

“In 2016, the voters spoke by electing a Republican president and a Republican-controlled Senate,” Toomey said. “In 2018, the voters expanded the Republican majority in the Senate.

“Since the voters resolved the tension between the White House and the Senate, there is no reason to delay filling this vacancy.”

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.