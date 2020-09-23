Wilkes-Barre man pleads guilty to 2019 robbery

September 22, 2020 Patrick Kernan Local, News

Trial date still set on other charges

By Patrick Kernan [email protected]
WILKES-BARRE — A city man entered a guilty plea in a robbery case against him on Tuesday, but court records indicate that he will still be going to trial on another robbery charge.

Jarrett T. “Dollar” Edmonds, 38, entered a guilty plea on one felony count each of robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery on Tuesday before Luzerne County Judge David W. Lupas.

These charges stem from an incident last September in downtown Wilkes-Barre, in which Edmonds, along with alleged accomplice Roger Howell, badly injured a man during a robbery at the Best Western Genetti’s Hotel.

Police say the victim walked into the city police station late last September to report he had been assaulted and robbed at the hotel.

The man told police he visited an acquaintance in her room, and gave her $20 to purchase beer. It was at this point that police say Edmonds and Howell, who were also in the room, began demanding money from the victim.

Police say Edmonds struck the man over the head with a lamp, and both began to punch her and kick her in the head, face and body. Howell then allegedly took the victim’s phone and $100.

Edmonds will be sentenced on this case on Nov. 18. Records show that Howell, meanwhile, is out on $50,000 bail, and has a court date scheduled for Oct. 9.

Separate allegations

This isn’t the only robbery case that Edmonds is allegedly involved with, though; Edmonds is also facing allegations he stole a woman’s cell phone.

According to police, a woman reported that Edmonds, whom she only knew as “Dollar,” was at her apartment in February 2018, when he pinned her to the ground and jammed his knee into her neck. She claimed “Dollar” stole her phone, $100 in cash, a prepaid debit card and a bank card from her.

Records show Edmonds will be back in court on Sept. 29 for a trial on these charges, in which is he is facing counts of robbery, theft, receiving stolen property, harassment and simple assault.

Court records do not immediately make it clear why Edmonds decided to plead guilty on one set of charges but not the other.

Additionally on Tuesday, Edmonds entered a guilty plea on a charge of theft by deception, stemming from allegations he returned stolen pregnancy tests for a refund at a Wilkes-Barre Rite Aid.