State police: Elderly woman, 86, reported missing found safe

September 24, 2020 Edward Lewis Blotter, Local, News
By Ed Lewis [email protected]
TUNKHANNOCK — State police say an 86-year-old woman reported missing early Thursday has been found safe.

Bessi Little was considered a missing endangered person at special risk of harm or injury when she was reported missing.

State police reported Little has been found.

State police say they are searching for an 86-year-old woman last seen on Route 6 in Tunkhannock on Wednesday.

Bessi Little was wearing a white jacket with a dark blue blouse, brown pants and glasses. She was last seen at about 11 a.m. and may be operating a silver 2002 Toyota Camry, Pennsylvania license plate LLX 3028, state police said.

State police deemed Little’s disappearance as a missing endangered person and may be at special risk of harm or injury.

Anyone with information about Little is asked to call 911 or state police at Tunkhannock at 570-836-2141.