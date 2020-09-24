Two men arrested when state police shut down suspected drug haven

WILKES-BARRE — A man who state police say is part of a large drug trafficking organization and a second man were arrested when troopers executed a search warrant at a residence on East Division Street allegedly finding a large amount of heroin, fentanyl and packaging materials late Wednesday night.

A 5-year-old child was inside 120 E. Division St. when troopers with the Bureau of Criminal Investigations allegedly discovered the heroin and fentanyl.

Court records say Lizandro J. Espinal, 48, who is known to investigators to be part of a drug trafficking organization, was located with the child in a basement bathroom.

According to the criminal complaints:

Troopers became aware that heroin and fentanyl were being stored, packaged and sold from the residence occupied by Espinal and Aridelso Polanco-Rodriguez.

A search warrant was executed at the residence just after 9 p.m. Wednesday when troopers located a woman in a first floor living room and Polanco-Rodriguez standing on top of the stairs on the second floor.

Espinal was located in a basement bathroom with the child, the complaint says.

A search of the residence, according to the complaint, uncovered approximately 950 grams of raw heroin and fentanyl, approximately 100,000 empty packets used to store heroin and fentanyl, digital scales, electric grinders, rubber bands, scotch tape, spoons, sifters and 111 stampers.

State police said the child was in close proximity where drug processing was occurring, the complaint says.

Espinal was arraigned by District Judge Joseph Spagnuolo Jr. in Luzerne County Central Court on eight counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, and one count each of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, criminal conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and endangering the welfare of a child. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $150,000 bail.

Polanco-Rodriguez is facing similar charges.

The residence is located on the border of Wilkes-Barre and Hanover Township across the street from an apartment complex.