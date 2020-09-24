Pittston police officer charged with slashing tires

PITTSTON — A suspended city police officer was charged Thursday alleging he slashed several tires on at least five vehicles on South Main Street last month.

Dion E. Fernandes, 44, of Avoca, is facing a felony count of criminal mischief for causing in excess of $5,543 in damages on Aug. 29, according to court records.

State police filed the charge with District Judge Ferris Webby in Wright Township who issued an arrest warrant for Fernandes.

State police said the mischief was recorded by surveillance cameras and a cell phone.

Mayor Michael Lombardo said at the time Fernandes was suspended and alcohol may have played a role in the incident when the officer was off-duty. Lombardo said the cell phone footage was sent to him anonymously.

According to the criminal complaint:

Two on-duty officers responded to the area of 48 S. Main St. at 10:11 p.m. on Aug. 29 to gather information from vehicle owners who had tires slashed. One vehicle had damage to its hood and windshield.

A witness showed the two officers cell phone video of the suspect they recognized as Fernandes, the complaint says.

Police Chief Robert H. Powers sent state police an internal incident report written by the two officers.

The two officers reported they received a phone call at 9:58 p.m. Aug. 28 from Fernandes asking if they had a knife, and later met Fernandes in a parking lot on South Main Street.

After giving Fernandes a knife, Fernandes called the officers asking how to open the knife. When one of the officers attempted to instruct Fernandes how to open the knife, Fernandes was unable to open and asked to meet him in person again.

The officers wrote in their report they arrived and found Fernandes leaning against a wall near the UFCW Credit Union at 46 S. Main St. laughing giving the appearance he was drinking, the complaint says.

Fernandes blurted out that he was “cut off” by a bartender at a tavern.

Shortly after the officers left Fernandes a second time, 911 received a call at 10:11 p.m. of a man wearing a lime green polo shirt, khaki shorts and a baseball hat stabbing tires on vehicles.

The two officers who earlier gave Fernandes a knife reported Fernandes was wearing a lime green shirt and khaki shorts.

Vehicles that were damaged included a 2020 Volvo Crosstrek, a 2008 Nissan Rogue, a 2020 Mercedes Benz SUV, a 2019 Subaru Forester and a 2018 Volvo S90, the complaint says.

Surveillance cameras in the area, according to the complaint, recorded a man wearing a lime green shirt and khaki pants leaving the Knights of Columbus on South Main Street at 9:43 p.m., and standing at the corner of South Main and Dock streets until 9:52 p.m. He then walks north on South Main Street out of view of surveillance cameras, and crosses the street into the UFCW Credit Union parking lot where he calls the two city officers.

State police said surveillance cameras recorded Fernandes stabbing tires and damaging a vehicle in the area of 48 S. Main St. before driving away in a 2019 Toyota 4Runner, the complaint says.

The two officers after learning of the damage called Fernandes, who laughed and hung up on them.