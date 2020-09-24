UPDATED: Federal probe focuses on discarded Trump ballots in Luzerne County

By Jerry Lynott and Jennifer Learn-Andes [email protected]
U.S. Attorney David J. Freed speaks during a press conference in Scranton's Nealon Federal Courthouse last year. The U.S. Attorney's Office Thursday said it recovered discarded Nov. 3 election mail-in ballots for President Donald Trump as part of its investigation into Luzerne County election issues.

U.S. Attorney David J. Freed speaks during a press conference in Scranton’s Nealon Federal Courthouse last year. The U.S. Attorney’s Office Thursday said it recovered discarded Nov. 3 election mail-in ballots for President Donald Trump as part of its investigation into Luzerne County election issues.

Times Leader file photo

WILKES-BARRE — The U.S. Attorney’s Office Thursday said it recovered discarded Nov. 3 election mail-in ballots for President Donald Trump as part of its investigation into Luzerne County election issues.

Federal authorities took the lead role of the investigation Monday at the request of District Attorney Stefanie Salavantis. The county administration notified her office on Sept. 17.

U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Pennsylvania David Freed provided an update of the investigation Thursday.

In a press release, Freed said his office and the FBI Scranton Resident office are involved.

“Since Monday, FBI personnel working together with the Pennsylvania State Police have conducted numerous interviews and recovered and reviewed certain physical evidence. Election officials in Luzerne County have been cooperative,” Freed said in the release.

“At this point we can confirm that a small number of military ballots were discarded. Investigators have recovered nine ballots at this time. Some of those ballots can be attributed to specific voters and some cannot. All nine ballots were cast for presidential candidate Donald Trump,” Freed said.

Updated release

At 3:47 p.m. Thursday, about two hours after the initial release, Freed issued an updated version clarifying that seven of the nine ballots were cast for Trump. Two of the discarded ballots had been “resealed inside their appropriate envelopes” by county elections staff prior to recovery by the FBI, and the contents of those two ballots are unknown, it said.

“Our inquiry remains ongoing and we expect later today to share our up-to-date findings with officials in Luzerne County. It is the vital duty of government to ensure that every properly cast vote is counted,” Freed said.

The county administration has been tight-lipped about the nature of the investigation.

Until they can be opened on Election Day, mail-in ballots are supposed to be kept in a locked room, county election officials have said.

The key is in another locked room with access controlled by county Election Director Shelby Watchilla, she has said.

When completed ballots arrive in the mail, they are supposed to be immediately sorted and placed inside the locked room.

While the county already started sending ballots for military and civilians who are overseas, ballots for other county voters who requested them won’t be mailed until the first week of October, officials have said.

