Wyoming Seminary cancels after-school activities, no classes Friday

Wyoming Seminary has canceled all after-school activities at both locations, and announced there will be no classes Friday.

The school posted the following “Important Update” on it’s website:

“All after-school activities at both Lower and Upper School are canceled until further notice. Classes at both campuses will also be canceled on Friday, Sept. 25. There will be no classes for any students — virtually or in-person — on Friday.”

The school also sent out an announcement to school families that the Lower School in Forty Fort had hit’s first reported COVID-19 case:

A Wyoming Seminary Lower School staff member has tested positive for COVID-19. The Department of Health was contacted and their guidance is being followed. This employee has not been in the building for several days and is quarantined. In addition, as a result of preliminary tracing, another employee will also quarantine for 14 days.

Because of Sem’s closely connected campuses and out of an abundance of caution, beginning today, all after-school activities on both campuses (Lower School and Upper School) are canceled until further notice. Sem also is also canceling classes and closing both campuses tomorrow, September 25, 2020. As we continue communication with health officials, we will have an update over the weekend. This closure will allow for deep cleaning of the buildings. There will be no classes for any students – virtually or in-person – on Friday.”

The school had previously delayed the start of classes to Sept. 8, having virtual orientation and community activities the week before. It had also delayed arrival of boarders on the campus, announcing plans to reopen for boarding students Oct. 3-4.

The private school has a mix of day students and boarding students from five local counties, 13 states and 35 countries, according to the prior announcement about boarding student.

The most recent notice about cancelling classes Friday did not mention COVID-19.

According to state data, the 18704 ZIP code for Kingston — home of Wyoming Seminary’s Upper School campus — has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases since the start of September. Through August, the code registered none to 2 new cases a week. From Sept. 1 through last Friday, 21 new cases were reported, ranging from 6 to 8 new cases per week.

