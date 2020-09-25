Council: New parking lease in the works with downtown Wilkes-Barre employer

September 25, 2020 Jerome Lynott Local, News

Savings from Wilkes-Barre bond refinancing increases

By Jerry Lynott [email protected]
Wilkes-Barre city council held a work session and public meeting Thursday night at the Innovation Center and approved amending the details of a bond issue to allow money left over from the construction of the Solomon Creek wall reconstruction project to be used to construct a new elevator and stairwell at City Hall. Ongoing problems with the elevator forced council to move meetings to the alternative location. Jerry Lynott | Times Leader

Wilkes-Barre city council held a work session and public meeting Thursday night at the Innovation Center and approved amending the details of a bond issue to allow money left over from the construction of the Solomon Creek wall reconstruction project to be used to construct a new elevator and stairwell at City Hall. Ongoing problems with the elevator forced council to move meetings to the alternative location.

Jerry Lynott | Times Leader

WILKES-BARRE — The city plans to enter into a new lease with Berkshire Hathaway Guard Insurance so its employees can take up nearly all of the parking spaces in the Intermodal Center downtown.

At its meeting Thursday night city council gave the go ahead to enter the soon-to-be finalized lease for up to 699 spaces at the James F. Conahan Intermodal Transportation. The resolution was a last-minute addition to the agenda.

City Attorney Tim Henry said the agreement with WestGUARD Insurance Co should be signed in the next two weeks.

“It’s essentially finalized. There’s a few minor details that still need to be worked out,” Henry said.

The new agreement will take effect after the current two-year lease ends on Dec. 31. The company that has its corporate headquarters on Public Square pays $45 per space.

“We’re hoping to get a slight increase in that amount,” Henry said.

The company will stagger the amount of spaces it takes as it brings employees working off site due to COVID-19 pandemic back to the downtown, Henry added.

As council approved an amendment to a $52 million bond deal that could provide approximately $1 million left over from the Solomon Creek wall reconstruction project for the new elevator and stairwell at City Hall, Mayor George Brown provided an update on another bond issue. The amendment allows the city to use what’s left of $4.4 million for the wall for other capital projects.

Brown has pushed for the elevator because the existing one is often out of service and in need of repairs. He’s moved the administrative offices to the Innovation Center a few blocks away from City Hall and council has been meeting there because of the problems with the elevator and access to its fourth-floor chambers.

With council’s approval last month the city refinanced up to $24 million in bonds at 2% from 4 %, Brown said. He initially put the savings at $773,000.

“We did sell the bonds and the new figure of savings to the city, $816,000,” Brown said.

Looking ahead to the next meeting, Brown said he will ask city council to approve the purchase of body cameras for the police department. He did not have final cost, but said the expense will not affect the budget as the city is expecting a deficit this year from the shutdown and other restrictions imposed to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

“Actually we have money allocated for that through another program,” Brown said.

Brown also said Oct. 17 is the tentative date to hold on auction for city equipment, property and vehicles at the Department of Public Works yard.

Other agenda items approved by council were:

• Amending the ordinance for the rules and regulations of the Fire Civil Service Commission to state the agility test for candidates is not held before the written examination. Candidates must pass the written exam in order to qualify for the agility test held on a separate date.

• Adoption of the Luzerne County 2020 Hazard Mitigation Plan that identifies natural hazards, risk and vulnerabilities. The city must have an approved plan in place in order to receive pre- and post-disaster funding. County council has not yet approved the plan, however.

• The first of two readings necessary to amend the Community Development Block Grant Consolidated Plan for program year 2020. It will include an additional $323,326 in funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act for COVID-19- related programs. Pending approval the city’s CARES Act funding will increase to $1,239,087.

Reach Jerry Lynott at 570-991-6120 or on Twitter @TLJerryLynott.