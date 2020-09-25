Police identify suspects in shooting at Hanover Township gasoline service station

September 25, 2020 Edward Lewis Blotter, Local, News
By Ed Lewis [email protected]

HANOVER TWP. — An arrest warrant has been issued for one man for his alleged role in a shooting at Starr gasoline service station last month.

Investigators are searching for Taquil Lishemel Baley, 20, on aggravated assault charges related to the shooting Aug. 6.

Baley allegedly exchanged gunfire with Malik Macon, 28, at the gasoline pump island. No injuries were reported.

Macon was arraigned Thursday on aggravated assault and related offenses by District Judge Joseph Halesey in Hanover Township. He remained jailed without bail.

According to a news release from state police:

Macon arrived at the gasoline station in a 2019 Audi A5, and Baley arrived in a Chrysler 300 that had a New Jersey license plate number 714585R.

Macon and Baley exchanged words outside before Baley entered the store.

As Baley was inside the store, Macon retrieved a handgun and waited for Baley.

Macon allegedly fired a round at Baley that struck the Chrysler.

Macon sped away as Baley fired a round.

A food cart parked in the lot was struck by a round, investigators said.

Several rounds were fired during the gunfire exchange.

Macon was jailed on unrelated aggravated assault charges in connection to a woman being slashed with a knife on Simpson Street in Wilkes-Barre earlier this year.

Baley has a last known address as 51 Hutson St., Wilkes-Barre, and may be operating the Chrysler that should have a bullet hole in the driver’s side rear door.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Baley is asked to call 911 or state police at Wyoming at 570-697-2000.