WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough made several rulings Tuesday on what evidence may be presented during the homicide trial of Reynaldo Mercado, 33, accused in the stabbing death of Fred Boote two years ago.

What Vough did not rule on is whether trace amounts of methamphetamine and amphetamine recovered from blood samples of Boote, 58, will be presented to jurors.

Mercado’s attorney, Allyson Kacmarski, has requested to introduce Boote’s toxicology report during trial alleging the illicit drugs may have contributed to his own death.

During a motions hearing last week, Kacmarski’s toxicology expert, Dr. Lawrence Guzzardi, testified the levels of methamphetamine in Boote’s system may have caused him to be highly sexually aroused.

Mercado’s defense strategy alleges Boote sexually assaulted Louisa Alexandra Reyes, then 14, and he saved her from the assault.

Assistant district attorneys Tony Ross, Drew McLaughlin and Garry Scott allege Mercado and Reyes came up with the sexual assault defense while they were on the run in New Jersey after killing Boote on Sept. 14, 2018.

Dr. Michael Coyer, a toxicology expert for prosecutors, testified at last week’s hearing the methamphetamine found in Boote was minimal and had no impact or contributed to his death.

Prosecutors believe the methamphetamine came from prescription medication.

Boote was found dead inside a bedroom of his home on Donald Court in Wilkes-Barre.

An autopsy revealed he was stabbed 52 times and his body burned.

Mercado and Reyes were arrested in West New York, N.J., a day after Boote was killed.

Prosecutors alleged Mercado and Reyes were planning to leave the country for the Dominican Republic.

Boote was known to Reyes and her mother, Carmen Cardy, who he permitted to live at his house until he evicted them.

According to the motive outlined by prosecutors, Mercado and Reyes planned to rob Boote.

Reyes talked her way inside Boote’s house leaving the front door partially opened, allowing Mercado to enter.

After allegedly killing Boote, Mercado burned his body with gasoline retrieved by Reyes from the garage.

Prosecutors during previous court proceedings say Mercado and Reyes got away with $25.

Prior to last week’s motions hearing, Reyes pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and agreed to testify against Mercado. His trial is scheduled to begin with jury selection Nov. 13 at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre Township.

Mercado’s trial is being held at the arena to accommodate social distancing practices during the coronavirus pandemic.

In other rulings by Vough:

Prosecutors are prohibited from telling jurors about an alleged sexual relationship between Mercado and Reyes. Prosecutors are permitted to say only a “personal relationship.”

No mention of Reyes’ age will be presented to jurors other than her appearance on the witness stand.

Reyes’ guilty plea agreement with prosecutors may be used during the trial.

At time of trial, Vough said he will rule on whether jurors will be told about Mercado’s prior bad acts, pictures retrieved from Boote’s cell phone and other photographs including pictures taken during Boote’s autospy.

Reyes, 16, who faces 25 to 50 years in prison, will be sentenced after Mercado’s trial.