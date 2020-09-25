11 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Luzerne County; 806 statewide

September 25, 2020 William O'Boyle Local, News
By Bill OBoyle [email protected]

WILKES-BARRE — The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Friday confirmed 11 new cases of COVID-19 in Luzerne County and no new deaths.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 4,071; the death count remains at 189.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 2,459 cases and 217 deaths; Monroe County has 1,787 cases and 133 deaths.

The Department of Health confirmed that there were 806 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 154,203. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

There are 8,081 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 2 new deaths reported.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 384 cases who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 645 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 1,816,397 patients who have tested negative to date.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65-plus.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 22,591 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,961 cases among employees, for a total of 27,552 at 969 distinct facilities in 61 counties.

Out of our total deaths, 5,419 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 10,551 of our total cases are among health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

