Groups invite public to participate in Saturday Sans Souci cleanup

September 25, 2020 Jerome Lynott Local, News
The Sans Souci Parkway is seen in a 2019 file photo. The groups conducting a cleanup Saturday along the Sans Souci Parkway are inviting the public to participate. Times Leader file photo

HANOVER TWP. — The groups conducting a cleanup Saturday along the Sans Souci Parkway are inviting the public to participate.

The Wilkes-Barre Area Citizens Blight Committee, United NEPA Alliance and Mountain Top Make a Difference Coalition will meet at noon at the Hanover Township Municipal Building, 1267 Sans Souci Parkway. Bags and gloves and food will be provided. The cleanup will run from noon to approximately 2 p.m.

For additional information contact Greg Griffin at [email protected]