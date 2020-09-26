Wilkes University students hold silent Black Lives Matter demonstration

September 26, 2020 Times Leader Local, News
By Maria DiBuo [email protected]
Students Morgan Burton and Logan Biechy hold a sign displaying a quote from Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., showing their solidarity for the movement. Maria DiBuo | Times Leader

<p>Protestors took to the Fenner Quad, showing support silently.</p> <p>Maria DiBuo | Times Leader</p>

<p>A student protestor holds a sign reading ‘Why is ending racism still a debate?’</p> <p>Maria DiBuo | Times Leader</p>

WILKES-BARRE — A typically busy Friday afternoon fell quiet for students at Wilkes University, where a silent protest was held through the Multicultural Student Coalition to show solidarity for the Black Lives Matter movement.

The protest, organized by students Brianna Rowland and Morgan Burton, was inspired by silent protests in New York that sparked the Civil Rights Movement, according to Rowland.

“That is so impactful to me,” said Rowland, Multicultural Student Coalition president. “Silence speaks louder than anything else — it means we’re putting our foot down. We want change and we want it now.”

The protest was held across the campus from 1 to 5 p.m., with locations focused in the Stark lobby, Henry Student Center and Fenner Quad. Due to pandemic precautions, students and faculty were socially distanced during the protest, and masks branded with Black Lives Matter logos were distributed to those involved in the protest.

For Logan Biechy, a student at Wilkes, the decision to join in the protest on campus was motivated by her belief that all individuals should be given equal opportunities.

“I was raised to think that everyone is equal and that everyone should have equal opportunity, but that, as we’ve been seeing, is not the case,” said Biechy. “People in minority groups, especially those in the Black community, are continuously mistreated or not given the same opportunities. That’s not how to do things. That’s not right.”

The protest was put together in roughly two weeks, however the idea was formulated at the beginning of the pandemic by Rowland, who then enlisted the help of Burton and other group members to bring the event to the campus. The timing of the event was important, as holding the event earlier in the semester, outdoors, allowed for a higher attendance.

According to Burton, less separation among students on campus is one of the goals she has tried to incorporate into the silent protest.

“People tend to stick to people they know, or that look like you,” said Burton. “I’d like to see more people interacting with those who they don’t know, or don’t look like them. We have a good diversity on campus, so I’d like to see more integration of everyone. That’s what I hope to change with this.”

Calling attention to the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, students took to designated protest spots about campus, displaying signs in support of the movement. “There comes a time when silence becomes betrayal,” read one sign, a quote by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Looking toward the future, the Wilkes Multicultural Student Coalition plans to host a movie night in honor of Chadwick Boseman, as well as an online trivia night, with questions pertaining to histories of different cultures, continuing the education of students at Wilkes.

Boseman, 43, the actor who played African superhero Black Panther, died last month.

“Something I’d want people to take away is that we are more similar than different,” said Rowland. Listening is key right now. You don’t always have to have a rebuttal or an opinion on everything — sometimes listening gets the job done.”