Beyond the Byline: Remembering Mom on her birthday

William and Elizabeth Kraszewaki O’Boyle on their wedding day in 1950.
My mom would have been 95 on Friday, Sept. 25.
Yes, I miss her greatly. I have missed her ever day since she died on the day before Mother’s Day in 1968 — 52 years ago.
I miss her smile, her compassion, her laugh, her wisdom, her intellect and her unconditional love.
I also miss her cooking, her baking — her Christmas cookies were spectacular — and her courage.
I also miss everything she missed over the last 52 years.
My mom missed my graduation, my wedding, my divorce — I really could have used her then to help me get through it, although dad really helped. She also missed every single family event over the years and she missed so many family/friend occasions, which she enjoyed so much.
She also has missed 52 Christmas celebrations, 52 Thanksgivings and 52 New Years Eve celebrations.
It would have been wonderful to have her around whenever I needed counseling, advice or the correct answer to a difficult question. Mom would always know.
I think about all those memories that we never had the opportunity to create. I wonder how different my life would have been had she been around for far more than the first 17 and a half years of my life.
But I won’t dwell on this. Yes, I miss her, I remember her and I will forever be grateful for the time I did have with her and my dad. No, it was not enough. I wish we all had more time together. But the fact is, in the brief time I had with my parents, I really learned a lot. Lessons that have stayed with me my entire life.
And that’s really what keeps me going. And my appreciation of my parents and my clear recognition of all the good they possessed has made me a better person.
But I admit there were gaps in my adult life when I failed the teachings of my parents. I regret those. But I feel I learned from my mistakes and in so doing, I was able to better apply the lessons taught by my mom and dad.
Life, after all, is a continuing learning process that takes considerably longer for some people. Others never really learn all they should.
Reaching an appropriate level of maturity is tied into all of this. As many have, I struggled with this. Some never reach the same level of maturity as others. My experience has been that this leads to difficulty in relationships. Key components of maturity, such as the ability to trust, can be extremely difficult to understand for some.
For me, it took a while. And when I finally did “get it,” I found myself at an age where it would be nearly impossible to apply.
My point is that whenever these “situations” arose during my lifetime, my mom would have been a great resource for me to seek help. She would have provided the correct approach for me to find a resolution. However, I may not have been able to implement her advice. But I would have learned more quickly.
I have had many prayerful conversations with my mom and dad over the years. I have related my trials and tribulations to them and, I really believe this, they have somehow managed to send me messages of corrective measures I should take.
But it’s really not the same as being able to pick up the phone and call them and talk about it. Or to visit them and have a face-to-face about whatever the problem or issue is.
Wow, I’m just thinking how great it would be to drive to my old homestead and walk in and sit down at the kitchen table and have mom serve me some of her delicious red soup with vegetables and homemade noodles. I would sit there all day and night, eating bowl after bowl and talking to mom about my problems or just life in general.
Same with dad. We would crack open a couple of beers, cut up some pepperoni and open a bag of chips and talk about the Yankees, Giants, Knicks or Little League baseball. Or we might watch a western on TV.
And I would really like to arrive at my parents’ home with a birthday cake with candles — a 9 and a 5 — and sing happy birthday to my mom. And to see her loving smile again. And to talk about all those memories over all those years.
That would be nice, for sure.
A hug and a kiss would be so much better.
