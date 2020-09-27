‘I would not have done it if I was U.S. Attorney,’ retired prosecutor says of Freed’s ballot probe disclosures

WILKES-BARRE — The U.S. Attorney investigating the discarding of mail-in ballots in Luzerne County offered no further comments on the probe Friday, but two former federal prosecutors said he already went too far.
U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Pennsylvania David Freed went into detail Thursday about the nine military mail-in ballots recovered from the trash, even adding seven of them contained votes for President Donald Trump, who appointed Freed to the administrative post.
In a letter to county Director of Elections Shelby Watchilla detailing the initial findings of the ongoing investigation, Freed expressed an urgency to correct the issues because of the fast approaching Nov. 3 general election, and their vital importance to the public.
Freed declined to answer why it was necessary to say the votes were cast for Trump and why the president referenced the ballots on a radio show before a press release was issued Thursday about the investigation.
“Unfortunately, our office has no further comment and will rely on the statement and the letter to speak for themselves,” Freed’s office said Friday in an email.
Peter J. Smith, who retired from the Middle District post in October 2016, has seen news reports of the ballot investigation, saying he regularly checks on what’s happening in Northeastern Pennsylvania from his Camp Hill home.
Smith, a graduate of King’s College in Wilkes-Barre, was appointed by President Barack Obama in 2010. His office prosecuted corruption cases in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties, including those of former “Kids for Cash” judges Mark Ciavarella and Michael Conahan.
During a phone interview Friday, Smith characterized the office’s disclosure about the ballot investigation as “unusual” and said he could recall few if any cases of voter fraud in the 33-county Middle District.
“We would occasionally get a complaint,” Smith said, adding an FBI agent and assistant U.S. Attorney would be assigned to investigate. “None of them turned out to be something that could be pursued.”
A temporary worker was responsible for the premature opening and discarding of mail-in military ballots, Luzerne County Manager C. David Pedri said in statement released Friday.
The worker was in the office from Sept. 14 to Sept. 16 and immediately removed from service when county Election Director Shelby Watchilla discovered and reported problems with the ballots, Pedri said.
Increased training and outreach to the Pennsylvania Department of State are among the steps the county is taking to address concerns and reassure the public, the manager added.
Not the norm
Speaking by phone from Sacramento, California, retired attorney James J. West, who held the Middle District post from 1985 to 1993, also spoke of the paucity of such cases.
“I never saw a voting fraud case and I know they were looked for,” said West, going back to his start as a federal prosecutor in Pittsburgh under then-U.S. Attorney Dick Thornburgh, who went on to become governor and then U.S. Attorney General under President Ronald Reagan and successor George H. W. Bush.
As for Freed’s disclosing specific details of the ongoing ballot investigation, West said it was not the norm for the office.
“You usually don’t comment on investigations,” West said.
Smith added that he would have been more discreet than Freed.
It’s appropriate to say the office is looking into allegations, Smith said. “It is, I think, not appropriate to give details. I would not have done it if I was U.S. Attorney.”
He described Freed as “an honorable guy,” but acknowledged having no idea what the circumstances were that led him to go into such detail.
‘Unnecessary, inappropriate’
Even though there is only one reference to Trump in the letter and the press releases — the initial version and the amended one that followed correcting the number of ballots cast for the Republican incumbent — it was one too many, Smith said.
“There was no need to identify who the candidate was,” Smith said.
Trump, who faces Democratic challenger Joe Biden, has linked mail-in ballots to voter fraud.
“It was unnecessary, inappropriate and creates issues that we don’t want to really create,” Smith said.
Reach Jerry Lynott at 570-991-6120 or on Twitter @TLJerryLynott.