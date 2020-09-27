14 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Luzerne County

September 27, 2020 William O'Boyle Local, News
By Bill OBoyle [email protected]

WILKES-BARRE — The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Saturday confirmed 14 new cases of COVID-19 in Luzerne County and no new deaths.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 4,102; the death count remains at 189.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 2,541 cases and 216 deaths; Monroe County has 1,792 cases and 132 deaths.

On Saturday, the Department of Health confirmed that there were 1,029 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 155,232. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

The Health Department does not release a report on Sundays.

