Luzerne County Councilwoman proposes inquiry into election bureau following discarded ballot finding

September 27, 2020 Jennifer Andes News
By Jennifer Learn-Andes [email protected]
Luzerne County Courthouse

In response to the revelation that nine mail-in ballots were prematurely opened and discarded, Linda McClosky Houck is asking her Luzerne County Council colleagues to initiate an inquiry into the county election bureau.

“Given this week’s news, as well as ongoing questions about the operation of the bureau in the most recent primary, it is time for an open and transparent discussion about these matters,” McClosky Houck said in an email to council Chairman Tim McGinley.

McClosky Houck asked for a council vote on her proposed resolution at its next meeting scheduled for Oct. 13.

Council has authority under the home rule charter to initiate investigations and inquiries of county government matters that are in the best interest of the county, her resolution says.

She proposes an inquiry of policies, practices and procedures involving all aspects of bureau operations, including its supervision, staffing and handling of ballots to “ensure the conduct of authentic and valid” county elections. An ad hoc committee of at least three council members selected by the council chair would oversee the inquiry.

Councilman Walter Griffith sent an email saying it is “imperative that the county council show UNANIMOUS” support for the resolution.

A temporary election worker was responsible for discarding the Nov. 3 general election ballots cast by overseas military members and was immediately discharged after county Election Bureau Director Shelby Watchilla discovered the problem, according to county Manager C. David Pedri. The county is stepping up training for all workers, both seasonal and full-time, before ballots are sent to non-overseas voters who requested them on Oct. 5, he said.

Budget nearing

Pedri also is set to present his proposed budget at the Oct. 13 council meeting.

Council will meet more frequently during the two-month budget season to hear fiscal requests from departments and discuss possible alterations to the manager’s plan.

Griffith had suggested council members vote on budget amendments after each department presentation instead of a mass batch closer to the final adoption. This approach would help council keep tabs on progress and formulate possible changes while each presentation is “fresh in our minds,” he said.

McGinley said he believes it’s important to “get an entire look at the whole budget” before changes are made because alterations in one department or category could have ramifications in others.

However, McGinley said the method is up to the group.

Tuesday meetings

Council’s Real Estate Committee will meet virtually at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Agenda topics include setting a date and firming up other plans for a public auction of approximately 56 mostly undeveloped county-owned properties not needed for government purposes. It’s still unclear if the auction will be held in-person or online.

Council’s Code Review Committee also is set to hold a virtual meeting Tuesday — this one at 4 p.m. — to continue its methodical update of potential county’s administrative code changes.

Directions on attending both meetings are posted on council’s online meeting link at luzernecounty.org.

Wednesday sessions

The county Election Board is scheduled to hold a virtual meeting at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Instructions on attending are posted in the authorities/boards/commission online meeting link at luzernecounty.org.

Also on Wednesday, the County Cares Commission will meet virtually at 6 p.m., with attendance information under council’s online meeting link.

