Feds: Dominican national sentenced in 1999 Luzerne County drug case

September 28, 2020 Times Leader News
By Kevin Carroll [email protected]

SCRANTON — The United States District Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced on Monday that a Dominican national facing 21-year-old felony drug charges has been sentenced to 70 months’ imprisonment.

Jose Rafael Hidalgo, 46, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Robert D. Mariani on Thursday after being arrested and extradited from the Dominican Republic last year.

According to U.S. Attorney David J. Freed, Hidalgo admitted that, between 1994 and 1999, he conspired with Luzerne County resident David Drozdowski and others to distribute cocaine. Hidalgo supplied Drozdowski with somewhere between 5 and 15 kilograms of cocaine to distribute around Luzerne County.

Hidalgo was arrested in August of 1999, and granted a conditional release after agreeing to plead guilty. While living in New Jersey under supervised pre-trial release sometime between Oct. 12, 1999 and February of 2000, Hidalgo removed his monitoring device and fled.

A warrant was issued for his arrest, and the U.S. Marshals Service was able to confirm in 2016 that Hidalgo was living in the Dominican Republic, where local law enforcement authorities arrested him on Jan. 17, 2019.

The original case was investigated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Pennsylvania State Police.