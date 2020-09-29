Police: Man rode motorized bike in Walmart

Walmart Super Center in Wilkes-Barre Township is seen in a file photo. Times Leader file photo

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP — Police arrested a man on Sunday after he was allegedly riding a motorized bike inside of the Walmart Supercenter.

Absalom Major, 22, of Edwardsville will be charged with reckless endangerment, fleeing police, disorderly conduct and possession of a controlled substance at a later date after township officers responded to Walmart around 6 p.m. on Sunday evening.

Upon arrival, Major had already fled the store. Police were able to track him down near Chik-Fil-A, where he was subsequently taken into custody.

