Luzerne County party heads weigh in on debate

September 30, 2020 Times Leader Local, News
By Kevin Carroll and Roger DuPuis [email protected]
Minutes after the first presidential debate of the 2020 election between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, heads of the Republican and Democratic parties in Luzerne County had contrasting opinions as to how the debate went for the two candidates.

“I thought tonight went very well for the Republican Party,” said Justin Behrens, the chairman of the Luzerne County Republican Party. “It went pretty much as we expected, two men with very different visions for where our country should go.”

Democratic Party Chairwoman Kathy Bozinski felt Biden more than held his own, but was disappointed with the proceedings overall, especially the president’s approach.

“I don’t even know what to say,” Bozinski said when she answered a reporter’s call immediately after the debate finished.

“I had hoped better for this debate. I hoped that the president would come out and truly debate substantively about the issues,” Bozinski added. “Instead he came out in a bullying manner. While I think Vice President Biden stayed calm, stayed focused, stayed on message and performed amazingly despite what happened.”

The debate touched on a number of different topics, including the economy, violence in American cities, COVID-19 and the Supreme Court.

Behrens focused in one particular moment early in the debate, regarding both candidates’ plans for the Supreme Court in the wake of the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

“[Chris] Wallace asked Biden about ending the filibuster and packing the court, whether he would do that,” Behrens said. “Biden didn’t answer the question.”

Behrens acknowledged that, in his opinion, the debate and the behavior of the two candidates wouldn’t do much to sway voters as Election Day draws near, and he hopes to see some of the “unanswered questions” from tonight be addressed in the two debates still to come. He did, however, offer up his main takeaway from the evening.

“He didn’t say it directly, but when President Trump was talking about the ballots in the wastebasket, he was referring to us,” Behrens said in reference to Luzerne County. “Voters in Luzerne County need to get out and vote in-person — and make sure their vote counts.”

Bozinski likewise wasn’t sure whether the event would change the minds of decided voters. She said she believed Biden’s approach could make a difference with undecided voters, but of course only the election will reveal that.

“He looked at the camera and spoke directly to the American people,” Bozinski said of Biden. “He was clear and concise in his message, despite being repeatedly interrupted.”