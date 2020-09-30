Times Leader honors 12 ‘Distinctive Women’ at luncheon

Clancy Cash Harrison, left, and Suzanne Kapral pose for a selfie with their awards at the Times Leader’s Distinctive Women luncheon Tuesday at the Westmoreland Club in Wilkes-Barre. Joe Soprano | Times Leader Joe Soprano | Times Leader Joe Soprano | Times Leader Joe Soprano | Times Leader Joe Soprano | Times Leader Joe Soprano | Times Leader Joe Soprano | Times Leader Pictured are Times Leader Media Group Distinctive Women award winners. First row, from left: Sen. Lisa Baker, Rebecca Brominski, Suzanne Kapral, Gloria Blandina. Second row: Clancy Cash Harrison, Dr. Lucyann M. Sciandra and VIvian Williams. Joe Soprano | Times Leader Joe Soprano | Times Leader Joe Soprano | Times Leader Joe Soprano | Times Leader Joe Soprano | Times Leader Joe Soprano | Times Leader Joe Soprano | Times Leader Joe Soprano | Times Leader Joe Soprano | Times Leader Joe Soprano | Times Leader Joe Soprano | Times Leader Joe Soprano | Times Leader Times Leader publisher Mike Murray delivers remarks at the Times Leader Media Group’s Distinctive Women awards luncheon at the Westmoreland Club in Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday. Joe Soprano | Times Leader

WILKES-BARRE — The 3rd annual Times Leader Media Group’s Distinctive Women ceremony proved again that Northeastern Pennsylvania is filled with women who work every day to make the community a better places to live.

The Times Leader Media Group Tuesday recognized the 12 honorees for 2020 at a luncheon at the Westmoreland Club on South Franklin Street in Wilkes-Barre.

“Welcome to this very social group of women,” said Mike Murray, Publisher, Times Leader Media Group. “This program highlights women in our community who do great work that benefit many.”

Times Leader Vice President of Marketing and Advertising Kerry Miscavage said Porsche of Wyoming Valley partnered with the Times Leader to sponsor the event.

The 12 women chosen as the Distinctive Women class of 2020 are:

Clancy Cash Harrison, who established the Food Dignity Project to close the hunger gap and move people towards better health within the next year. She was described as a person who “makes a great impact to our community, always positive and forever reaching towards something new. A strong woman to look up to.”

Dr. Lucy Sciandra, an outstanding infectious disease doctor who has advocated for the safety of both hospital staff and patients during the COVID-19 outbreak. “She continuously rounded making sure the appropriate PPE equipment was available and being utilized correctly. Because of Dr Sciandra’s involvement, many COVID-positive patients were successfully treated and discharged from the hospital with full recovery.”

Dr. Jill A. Murray, Lackawanna College’s (LC) Executive Vice President and Chief Innovative Officer and the incoming President. She focuses on initiatives to help better prepare K-12 students for college by reaching them long before they fill out a college application. Dr. Murray particularly focuses on improving access to higher education and unlocking the barriers to upward social mobility for low-income K-12 students in Northeastern Pa.

Gloria Blandina, gives her time, her expertise and heart to the everyday operation of the Care and Concern Free Health clinic on William Street in Pittston. She sincerely cares about the patients and for all that volunteer there. She gives 100% to make certain the patients have what they need in a timely manner. She encourages her staff and never ever forgets to thank them.

Maura Smith, has long been considered a leader who can get things done — at work or otherwise — and perhaps more importantly, can get them done the right way the first time. She has pioneered and continues to oversee various Pepperjam Cares initiatives which, for many years, have helped organizations both on a local and national level.

In any spare time, Maura is also an active volunteer for the Back Mountain Youth Soccer Association, and an active member of St. Ignatius Parish.

Rebecca Brominski, has been and still continues to be involved in many community building activities through board participation and fundraising efforts. One of her more recent initiatives was implementing a student food pantry at a off campus location of Luzerne County Community College.

Currently Rebecca serves as the Executive Director of the Luzerne County Community College Foundation which seeks to raise scholarship funds to assist deserving students throughout the region achieve their academic and career goals.

Ronne Kurlancheek successfully weathered an unexpected, enormous tragedy in her business. Ronne is a patron of the arts throughout NEPA. Ronne as a sole proprietor, was hit mercilessly by the tornado that struck the Wyoming Valley Mall area. Not only did Ronne manage to save her 100-plus year-old business, but she was able to reinvent and modernize the business and put it on solid footing for years to come.

Sen. Lisa Baker, whose experience, work ethic, demeanor have helped her make her mark in Harrisburg since 2007. She has worked with Sen. Chas Lemmond, Gov. Tom Ridge and Gov. Mark Schweiker.

She became a grandmother, too. Her son Carson and his wife Katie, have two children, Bryce and Blair. In addition to the family milestones, Baker, 59, has made her mark legislatively, becoming the first woman to sit as chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee. As a non-lawyer, she said, she brought a different role to the committee.

Susan C. Yelen, just a few days after Susan Yelen was notified that she was selected as one of the region’s Distinctive Women, she passed away on Thursday, Aug. 20. Thanks to Susan’s sister, Alice Yelen Gitter, and her brother, Richard Yelen, Susan is remembered here and it is clear as to why she was selected for this honor.

Susan Yelen considered herself as an educator and a social worker first. A nationally recognized Certified Financial Planner, instrumental in supporting community causes and with a well- rounded personal life.

An accomplished financial planner, Susan served the needs of individuals and families for 38 years, beginning at Smith Barney followed by three decades at Morgan Stanley. Caring for people who needed help was constant in Susan’s work and life.

Suzanne Kapral, director of marketing & development at The Lands at Hillside Farms, developed and spearheaded Hillside’s Children’s Grief Camp, which serves children who have experienced loss of a family member due to illness, accident, murder, or suicide, children in foster care, and children with parents in active addition.

Children’s Grief Camp provides farm-based animal-assisted interventions, grief education, and grief sessions and is made possible through the generosity of community partners and donors.

Vivian Williams, her outstanding work with the Scranton Area Foundations project NEPA Moves initiative. “Vivian volunteers with Marley’s Mission, an organization that provides equine therapy for children of abuse, receiving the organization’s Blue Ribbon Award for volunteer of the year in 2014 and served as tri-chair of the organization’s largest fundraiser The Blue Ribbon Gala in 2019.

Deborah Mozal, currently CEO of Community Regional Credit Union. She currently serves as Executive Secretary at the Luzerne County Community College Board of Directors. Deborah is a member of the Global Women’s Leadership Network and serves as a mentor in the CrossState Association’s Executive Leadership Development Program. She was also honored in 2018 as one of the Top 25 Women on Business in NEPA.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.