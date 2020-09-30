Charges filed after Mountain Top house trashed in 2019 underage drinking party

September 30, 2020 Jerome Lynott Local, News
By Jerry Lynott [email protected]
Charges have been filed against some of the people who allegedly attended an underage drinking party in July 2019 and caused approximately $22,000 in damage to an unoccupied house for sale in Nuangola. Times Leader file photo

Charges have been filed against some of the people who allegedly attended an underage drinking party in July 2019 and caused approximately $22,000 in damage to an unoccupied house for sale in Nuangola.

The state Attorney General’s Office has filed charges more than a year after a Nuangola house was trashed in an underage drinking party.

Brandon Dixon, 19, of White Haven, Sean Foley, 19, of Mountain Top, and Ray Hinkle III, 19, of Wilkes-Barre face a combination of summary citations and felony charges, including criminal mischief for allegedly damaging the house on Blytheburn Road during the July 2, 2019 party. Dixon also was charged with felony counts of burglary, criminal trespass and conspiracy to commit burglary.

Susan Barney, who grew up in the house owned by her late parents, estimated the damage at $22,000. The house was vacant and for sale at the time of the party. The damage was discovered on July 4, 2019 when a family member came up to cut the grass.

The case was referred to the Attorney General’s Office due to a conflict with the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office. Barney, of Larksville, said she pressed for law enforcement to file charges.

“I pursued it with a lot of help from parents. They were sending me Facebook messages,” Barney said Tuesday.

Entry appeared to have been made through a basement window to let others in the front door. Clothing that remained in the house was used to cover the windows. A folding table, retrieved from the basement, was used to play beer pong. The party goers littered the house with trash and left gaping holes in the drywall that were visible when members of the media were invited in by the family.

Dixon, Foley and Hinkle were arraigned on Sept. 17 by District Justice Ferris Webby in Wright Township and each was released on $5,000 unsecured bail. Their preliminary hearings are scheduled for 11 a.m. on Oct. 29 before Webby.

Kevin Frisbie, 20, and Casey Davidson, 19, both of Mountain Top, were issued summary citations for alleged simple trespass and underage drinking. In addition, two juveniles, identified only by their initials ” EC” and “MM” are also listed as co-defendants.

Webby scheduled a summary trial for 10 a.m. on Nov. 17 for Frisbie.

Davidson pleaded not guilty on Sept. 25, but no trial date has been set.

