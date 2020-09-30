Police: Man stole jewelry boxes, piggy bank in Edwardsville home invasion

September 30, 2020 Edward Lewis Blotter, Local, News
By Ed Lewis [email protected]

EDWARDSVILLE — A man from Wilkes-Barre was arrested on allegations he ran into a residence on Williams Street stealing two jewelry boxes and a piggy bank on Wednesday.

Timothy Jasnoski, 42, of 996 Scott St., was captured when police found him hiding in a wooded area off Courtright Street after the reported home invasion, according to court records.

Police allege Jasnoski entered the rear door of a home where a woman was cooking dinner at about 1:40 p.m. The woman asked Jasnoski if she knew him, and Jasnoski ran up stairs to the second floor where he grabbed two jewelry boxes and a piggy bank, court records say.

As Jasnoski made his getaway, he allegedly shoved the woman into a stove and wall dropping the piggy bank that broke open spilling change on the floor.

Jasnoski fled the residence and was seen running into a wooded area where police arrested him, court records say.

Police allege jewelry stolen from the residence was found in Jasnoski’s pocket.

Jasnoski took police to a residence on Pringle Street where two jewelry boxes were recovered hidden under a desk, court records say.

Police in court records say Jasnoski admitted to the home invasion and theft.

Jasnoski was charged with two counts each of robbery, burglary, theft, harassment and disorderly conduct and a single count of criminal trespass. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $25,000 bail after his arraignment before District Judge Daniel O’Donnell in Butler Township.