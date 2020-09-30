‘HighLyfe’ busted after allegedly selling heroin

HANOVER TWP. — A man known on the street and on social media as ‘HighLyfe’ is jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility after Wilkes-Barre police and state police allege he sold a brick of heroin in Hanover Township last week.

Trequan Anthony Thompson, 25, originally from Brooklyn, N.Y. with local addresses listed as Midland Court and Parkview Circle, Wilkes-Barre, was arrested after he delivered 50 packets of heroin and fentanyl to a buyer on Sans Souci Parkway on Sept. 26, according to court records.

Authorities allege they observed Thompson walking from the Marion Terrace apartment complex and getting into a vehicle, which drove to the Wine and Spirits store on the parkway.

During the drive, authorities say Thompson sold the brick of heroin and fentanyl before entering the liquor store, court records say.

Court records say Thompson was wanted by city police when he jumped from a second floor window of a woman’s apartment on Midland Court, Boulevard Townhomes, on June 11, 2019.

City police went to the apartment after the woman complained she no longer wanted Thompson to reside with her, court records say.

When officers knocked on a locked bedroom door, Thompson allegedly jumped from a second floor window and eluded police.

Thompson was also wanted by the Luzerne County Sheriff’s Department on allegations he failed to appear in court on May 30, 2019, to be sentenced on felony drug trafficking charges, according to court records.

Thompson was arraigned Wednesday by District Judge Joseph Spagnuolo Jr. in Central Court on two criminal complaints.

City police and state police charged Thompson with two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and one count each of criminal use of communication facility and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $150,000 bail.

Thompson was charged by city police with flight to avoid apprehension when he jumped out the window. His bail on the flight charge was set at $25,000 unsecured.