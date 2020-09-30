Wilkes-Barre City Hall to be closed temporarily after employee tests positive for COVID-19

September 30, 2020 Jerome Lynott Local, News

WILKES-BARRE — City Hall will be closed Thursday and Friday after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The city Health Department was notified of the positive test and recommended control measures are being taken to prevent the spread of the virus and keep employees safe.

The building will be cleaned and disinfected in accordance with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and reopen on Monday.

— Staff Report