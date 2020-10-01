McCloskey: ‘This mob came through our gates’

Patricia McCloskey listens to a question from a reporter Wednesday in Kingston.
Joe Soprano | Times Leader
Supporters of President Donald Trump await the arrival of Mark and Patricia McCloskey in front of Luzerne County Republican headquarters in Kingston on Wednesday.
Joe Soprano | Times Leader
Mark McCloskey talks to supporters of President Donald Trump as his wife, Patricia, looks on during a rally outside Luzerne County Republican headquarters Wednesday in Kingston. The McCloskeys are the St. Louis couple who brandished guns druing a civil rights demonstration in their gated community.
Joe Soprano | Times Leader
KINGSTON — Patricia and Mark McCloskey, the Missouri couple who made national headlines in late June after video surfaced of the two pointing firearms at Black Lives Matter protesters marching through their private development in St. Louis, Wednesday stopped in Kingston as part of “Team Trump.”
The Republican Party of Luzerne County, in coordination with the Luzerne County Young Republicans, hosted the event, which included stops in Hazleton, Kingston and Scranton.
The McCloskeys are currently facing felony charges of unlawful use of a weapon stemming from the June 28 incident in their affluent St. Louis neighborhood.
“Pennsylvania is critical in this election,” said Mr. McCloskey. “We’re here to do what we can to make sure President Donald Trump gets re-elected.”
The big red Team Trump bus pulled up in front of the county Republican Party headquarters on Kingston Corners, next to the Sickler Bike and Sport Shop. About 125 people were on hand to meet the bus and hear what the McCloskeys had to say.
The tour stop comes the day after Tuesday’s night’s presidential debate between Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden.
“Joe Biden refused to say ‘law and order,’” Mr. McCloskey said. “And he refused to say he would not stack the U.S. Supreme Court by adding more justices, which would be devastating.”
If that happened, McCloskey contends the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution would be in jeopardy and the Electoral College could be lost.
According to an Associated Press story from June 29, a video posted online showed Mr. McCloskey, 63, and his 61-year-old wife, Patricia, standing outside their Renaissance palazzo-style home on the night of June 28 as protesters marched toward the mayor’s home to demand her resignation. McCloskey could be heard yelling while holding a long-barreled gun. His wife stood next to him with a handgun.
Mr. McCloskey and his wife are personal injury lawyers. They said they feared for their lives as the “angry mob” came onto their property, breaking through a gate..
Mr. McCloskey on Wednesday said a grand jury will hear the case. The McCloskeys are facing felony charges of unlawful use of a weapon, for exhibiting a semiautomatic rifle “in an angry or threatening manner,” according to the complaint filed. The charge is a Class E felony that carries a possible penalty of up to four years in prison. And Mr. McCloskey said he and his could lose their licenses to practice law.
The McCloskeys have received a lot of support, even landing a spot as guest speakers at the Republican National Convention.
“We were just going out to barbecue in our backyard,” Mr. McCloskey said. “Then this mob came through our gates.”
McCloskey said he went into his home for the rifle and his wife had a handgun that was not able to fire.
“But there is some intrinsic value to a weapon that makes it intimidating,” he said. “This mob came onto our property and trashed our gates.”
He said “no trespassing” and “private property” signs were clearly posted.
“There should have been no confusion,” he said.
After speaking to a Times Leader reporter on the Team Trump bus, the McCloskeys went out to speak to the crowd. They were greeted with shouts of “4 more years,” and “Trump, Trump, Trump.”
Jim Bognet, the Republican candidate in the 8th Congressional District, introduced the McCloskeys to the crowd. Former U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta was also traveling with the McCloskeys.
Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.