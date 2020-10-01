United Way gives kids COVID-combatting goodie bags

October 1, 2020 Mark Guydish Local, News
Sporting his ‘Work like a captain, play like a pirate’ shirt, Benjamin Baker takes a COVID Can’t beat caring hygiene supply bag from United Way of Wyoming Valley President Bill Jones, while Benjamin’s sister Samantha, between them, inspects her bag. The United Way gave the kits away Wednesday morning when students arrived for meal distributions at Hanover Green Elementary school. Mark Guydish | Times Leader

<p>Kylie Zavislak, right, discovers her hygiene kit from United Way includes a Minnie Mouse face mask while her brother Michael rummages to see what he got during distribution of the kits outside Hanover Green Elementary School Wednesday.</p> <p>Mark Guydish | Times Leader</p>

<p>Contents of the hygiene kits for kids are mostly donations from several companies including Disney face masks, Benco Dental supplies and and Proctor and Gamble goods, along with snacks. Overall, United Way of Wyoming Valley plans to hand out 3,000 kits at 23 schools this month.</p> <p>Mark Guydish | Times Leader</p>

<p>Cassidy, left, and Molly Kalish peek in their hygiene kit bags outside Hanover Green Elementary School Wednesday.</p> <p>Mark Guydish | Times Leader</p>

HANOVER TWP. — With only a few more days before switching from full-remote learning to hybrid in-person lessons, some Hanover Green Elementary Students got a pleasant — and useful — surprise when they stopped at the school Wednesday for a scheduled meal distribution. Along with the food, they got goodies bags with snacks and some basic hygiene products.

Dubbed “COVID Can’t Beat Caring Hygiene Kits for Kids, the surprise came courtesy of the United Way of Wyoming Valley. United Way President Bill Jones said the agency was able to line up “some great sponsors” who provided the supplies, including Benco Dental, Proctor and Gamble, and Disney.

Along with some snacks, the packs included toothbrush, tooth paste, soap, hand sanitizer, shampoo and a Disney themed face mask. All told, Jones said, United Way intends to give out 3,000 kits at 23 area schools.

The idea dovetails nicely with an already-existing program United Way funds in local schools called “The Nurse’s Pantry,” providing basic, and needed, supplies to the school nurses they, in turn, can give to children who otherwise might not be able to come from school. The nurses can say what will do the most good and United Way tries to provide funds.

This was the first distribution, and Jones said the agency started at a scheduled district meal-distribution because “if children need food, they may have some other needs.”

Hanover Area School Nurse Megan McCabe praised the agency for helping students so much, noting it has helped provide items from shoes to shampoos. “I’m very thankful to the United way” she said as students stopped by to pick up bags. “This is wonderful.”

Parents also praised the give-away, though the students tended to be a bit more muted, offering a thank-you when nudged with a “what do you say?” They did eagerly dive into the bags when asked what they got.

And they admitted they looked forward to getting back in school. While the district decided to open with remote-only learning, Superintendent Nathan Barrett said the district will move forward to switch to a hybrid system Monday. Students have been split, roughly alphabetically, into two groups, with one group attending in school Monday through Thursday while the other group learns at home remotely. The groups will alternate each week. Fridays are remote-only learning for everyone.

Reach Mark Guydish at 570-991-6112 or on Twitter @TLMarkGuydish
