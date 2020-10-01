Teacher at Holy Rosary in Duryea one of five to win diocese awards

October 1, 2020 Mark Guydish Local, News
By Mark Guydish [email protected]
Five educators from the Diocese of Scranton Catholic School System receive the Saint John Paul II Award for 25 or more years of dedicated service to Catholic education in the Diocese of Scranton. The recipients received the awards at the Catholic Schools Opening Mass at the Cathedral of Saint Peter on Sept. 30, 2020. Shown after the Mass are, front row, from left: Ann D’Arienzo, Our Lady of Peace School, Clarks Green; Yvonne Gordon, Holy Rosary School, Duryea; Sister Karen Steinberg, I.H.M., Saint Clare/Saint Paul School, Scranton. Back row, Jason Morrison Diocesan Secretary of Catholic Education/Chief Executive Officer; Shari Hilfiger, All Saints Academy, Scranton; Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton; Kristen Donohue, Superintendent of Catholic Schools. Award recipient Patricia Hopkins, All Saints Academy, was unable to attend the Mass. Submitted

SCRANTON — Yvonne Gordon at Holy Rosary school in Duryea was among five veteran teachers given the St. John Paul II award for 25 years or more of service to Catholic education in the Diocese of Scranton.

The diocese announced those honored in a media release Wednesday. The teachers were given their awards during the Catholic Schools opening Mass at the Cathedral of Saint Peter in Scranton earlier in the day.

Other recipients were Ann D’Arienzo of Our Lady of Peace School in Clarks Green, Shari Hilfiger of All Saints Academy in Scranton, Patricia Hopkins of All Saints Academy in Scranton and Sister Karen Steinberg of Saint Clare/Saint Paul School in Scranton.

Gordon called the work a privilege. “It is sharing your faith, helping them along the way. It’s a commitment, a vocation, where you want to share with the children what you know about God and your own relationship with God.”

Bishop Joseph Bambera celebrated the Mass, which was broadcast to all 19 schools throughout the 11-county diocese, available to students taking part in the diocesan Virtual Academy.

According to the media release, the five were “being honored for their commitment to Catholic education and being faith-filled examples to young people.”

