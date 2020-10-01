Professor: Presidential debate was ‘an embarrassment’

Behrens Bognet Meuser Toomey

WILKES-BARRE — What 84 million viewers watched Tuesday night was not a debate, said Dr. Jane Elmes-Crahall, Professor Emeritus of Communication Studies at Wilkes University.

“It was an embarrassment,” Elmes-Crahall said Wednesday of the televised clash between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

“Any potential voter hoping to learn more about their stand on policy issues was shut out by the almost immediate loud name-calling, interrupting and bullying by President Trump. And, just like in second grade when a bully goes after another kid, Vice President Biden resorted to similar tactics, calling Trump a ‘clown’ and ‘liar.’”

The debate set a new record as the most-watched debate in television history, with 84 million viewers as counted by Nielsen. That surpassed the previous record of 80.6 million viewers set by the 1980 debate between Jimmy Carter and Ronald Reagan.

Elmes-Crahall said the debate had little content, especially from Trump. She said he evaded almost all issues, including an alternative health care plan to Obama Care, his taxes, climate control and racism in America.

“It was noteworthy what he didn’t say, such as condemnation of right-wing racists groups and an assurance of a peaceful transition after the election,” Elmes-Crahall said. “In the last 40 minutes of the debate, Biden attempted to make some policy arguments on health care, a link between climate control and sustainable economic growth, and dealing with systemic racism.”

Elmes-Crahall said Biden attempted to address “suburban” Americans, looking directly into the camera and speaking to “Americans,” rather than responding to whatever Trump was saying.

“The format of the event was a mess, largely because the moderator, Chris Wallace, was unable to control Trump’s interrupting,” she said. “Most debate moderators are told when the debate is live on TV they must adhere to the equal time regulations. That clearly didn;t happen.”

Even when important policy and personal qualification questions were asked — that voters needed hear — Elmes-Crahall said Trump loudly interrupted and talked over Biden.

“Wallace needed to cut Trump’s mic, which is often an option to ensure equal time,” she said.

“Last night was the worst attempt at a political debate I have seen. It is now up to the voters to begin demanding more substance from the candidates for the highest office in the nation. And it is up to the Commission on Presidential Debates to make sure we don’t face another embarrassment.”

Elmes-Crahall taught at Wilkes University for 31 years. She holds a Ph.D. in Rhetoric/Communications from University of Pittsburgh and has published research in the areas of political discourse, gender studies and campaign rhetoric.

Prior to retiring in 2017, Dr. Elmes-Crahall was also active with the local and PA League of Women Voters, moderating many debates at the local and state-wide levels, including PA Gubernatorial and U.S. Senate debates.

GOP responses

Justin Behrens, chairman of the Republican Party of Luzerne County, said Trump has proven himself that he denounced both the KKK and Antifa when he signed an executive order last week.

“And he did mention the word ‘sure’ when Chris Wallace asked him if he would denounce white supremacists,” Behrens said. “He has repeatedly denounced these groups during his tenure. He is not a racist — he lifted up minorities through his economic growth plan.”

Jim Bognet, Republican candidate in the 8th Congressional District, said, “I denounce all hate groups and extremists, period.”

Bognet added, “Hatred leads to violence, and violence is not the answer to our challenges. Joe Biden refused to condemn Antifa last night, and I call on (U.S. Rep.) Matt Cartwright to do something he has been unwilling to do — condemn Antifa and violence from the extremists in his party who are burning down our cities and seeking to destroy our country.”

U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Dallas, agreed with Bognet.

“When asked whether he would agree to condemn white supremacists, the President’s exact response was ‘sure’ followed by ‘sure, I am willing to do that.’ As part of President Trump’s Black Economic Empowerment Platinum Plan, unveiled last week, he stated that he will designate the KKK and Antifa as terrorist organizations,” Meuser said.

Meuser went on to say, “I unequivocally condemn any and all organizations that engage in racist hate, violence, and disturbing the peace. As well, I do question why Joe Biden has not denounced Antifa, stating that it ‘is an idea, not an organization.’”’

Additionally, Meuser said by not denouncing such rioters and groups known to be violent, many of whom self-identify as Antifa members, both Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris indirectly encourage such violence in our streets.

“If all those in elected office, as well as leaders in our community, sports, and the business world, would support police reform, while denouncing the rioters and the looters, we would not have the problems we have today,” Meuser said.

U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Lehigh Valley, said, “There is no room in our society for hateful far-left or far-right ideologies — this includes the views held by the Antifa and white nationalists.

“President Trump would do well to clear up any new ambiguity regarding his views on this matter.

