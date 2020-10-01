Police: Air freshener used to cover marijuana odor

Wilkes-Barre Township police say 88 ecstasy tablets found during traffic stop

By Ed Lewis

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Township police allegedly found 88 ecstasy tablets and marijuana during a traffic stop on Wilkes-Barre Township Boulevard early Thursday morning.

Police in court records say they stopped a Pontiac G6, driven by Antionette Shalah Randolph-Horne, 31, which had a faulty passenger side headlight at about 12:30 a.m.

During the traffic stop, an officer detected “an extremely strong odor of an air freshener type product” inside the vehicle, a tactic commonly used to cover the odor of illegal drugs, court records say.

The officer became suspicious due to the strong air freshener odor and the actions of a passenger who is described in court records as being “extremely nervous.”

Randolph-Horne told the officer she was operating the vehicle with her driver’s license being suspended due to a previous drunken driving conviction, court records say.

When the officer detected a faint odor of marijuana, Randolph-Horne allegedly admitted there were “roaches” in the car’s ashtray.

Police searched the vehicle finding several burnt cigar rappers containing marijuana in the ashtray and a small plastic container filled with 88 ecstasy tablets, court records say.

Police in court records say Randolph-Horne admitted she travels to New Jersey to buy ecstasy, commonly referred to as a date rape drug, due to the cheaper price for the illicit drug compared to locally.

Randolph-Horne, of Beade Street, Plymouth, was arraigned by District Judge Joseph Spagunolo Jr. in Luzerne County Central Court on charges of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, driving with a suspended license and a vehicle code violation. She was jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $100,000 bail.