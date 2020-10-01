12 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Luzerne County; 1,156 statewide

October 1, 2020 William O'Boyle
By Bill OBoyle

WILKES-BARRE — The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Thursday confirmed 12 new cases of COVID-19 in Luzerne County and no new deaths.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 4,147; the death count remains at 190.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 2,619 cases and 217 deaths; Monroe County has 1,809 cases and 133 deaths.

The Department of Health confirmed that there were 1,156 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 160,123. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

Allegheny is reporting an increase of 100 cases. In addition, of the 1,156 additional positive cases of COVID-19, 258 of those are additional probable cases. Of the 258, 205 are from Philadelphia, which started reporting antigen-positive probable cases on Sept. 30. Most of these were reported throughout September, not just in recent days.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between Sept. 24 and Sept. 30 is 187,184 with 6,423 positive cases. There were 22,611 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., Sept. 30. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 8,160 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 18 new deaths reported.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 732 cases who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 646 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 1,889,639 patients who have tested negative to date.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65-plus.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 23,029 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,100 cases among employees, for a total of 28,129 at 985 distinct facilities in 61 counties.

Out of our total deaths, 5,456 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 10,816 of our total cases are among health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Reach Bill O'Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.