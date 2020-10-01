🔊 Listen to this

Luzerne County’s former juvenile detention center is officially on the market.

With the recent approval of county council, the county purchasing department publicly posted a request-for-proposals Thursday announcing offers will be accepted until 4 p.m. on Oct. 14. The request is posted in the purchasing section at luzernecounty.org.

Constructed as a women’s prison in 1937, the three-story brick Wilkes-Barre building has been vacant since the county stopped sending youths there in 2002. The structure overlooks the county’s Water Street prison and is accessible from a now-gated driveway off North River Street.

The county’s last movement on the property was in September 2017, when it spent $78,000 to remove asbestos and bird droppings and board it up, although the pigeons have since managed to get in.

“I think we need to put it out there and see what happens,” county Councilwoman LeeAnn McDermott said during this week’s meeting of council’s Real Estate Committee, which she chairs.

According to the request:

The structure is approximately 21,800 square feet and has a basement. The masonry is in relatively good structural condition. The roof was replaced in 2003 but is showing signs of age.

Utilities have been reduced except for electricity and service necessary for security systems.

Situated on 1.93 acres, the building has no elevator and limited parking, although additional parking may be possible if some trees and fencing are removed. The driveway off River Street is steep and has a “heavily skewed alignment.”

Because the property is on the same tax assessment parcel as the prison, the buyer must obtain and finance a subdivision prior to sale.

The county intends to sell the property in “as is” condition.

Council approval is required for a sale, and those submitting offers must be prepared to close by Dec. 31.

While the county would intend to choose the highest acceptable offer, the county reserves the right to reject any offers.

A recommended but optional pre-proposal walk-through has been scheduled on Oct. 6.

The property was last appraised at $133,000 in May 2017.

A council majority had voted in 2016 to reject local businessman Jim Casey’s offer to buy the building for $20,000 to create a long-term residential program for women recovering from substance use disorder, in part due to concerns prison officials raised about rocks and balls — some packed with narcotics or tobacco — that had been thrown from the detention property to the prison yard below at times.

But prison security concerns still exist while the structure is vacant, McDermott said during this week’s committee meeting. Squatters have been inside the building, and prison workers must sweep the yard every morning to check for items thrown in, she said.

“We’re not stopping that now,” she said of trespassing.

