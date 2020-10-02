POLICE BLOTTER

October 2, 2020 Patrick Kernan Local, News

Columbia County man

arrested on meth charges

PITTSTON TWP. — A coordinated effort between Wilkes-Barre Township Police, Pittston Township Police and the Luzerne County Drug Task Force led to the arrest of a man who they say had 40 grams of meth on him.

Mark Eyerly, 31, was taken into custody on Sept. 24 at the Knights Inn in Pittston Township, according to a post from Wilkes-Barre Township Police on their Facebook page. Eyerly had active warrants on prior distribution counts when he was located in his room at the inn.

Police say a search of Eyerly’s room at the inn revealed 40 grams of methamphetamine, along with an unspecified amount of marijuana.

Eyerly also allegedly had a PayPal credit card payment processing system, scales and other related materials used in the sale of drugs.

Eyerly was taken into custody, with court records showing he was charged with two felony counts of possession with intent to distribute, a felony count of criminal use of a communication facility, and three related misdemeanor counts.

Magisterial District Judge Joseph D. Spagnuolo Jr. set Eyerly’s bail at $150,000, and records show he remains locked up for lack of bail. He is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing on Oct. 9.

Multi-agency effort

seizes MDMA, fentanyl

NANTICOKE — Hanover Township Police, Nanticoke Police and the Luzerne County Drug Task Force teamed up on Thursday in the arrest of a suspect who was allegedly found to have multiple drugs and over $30,000 in cash.

Robert Dawson, 29, of Nanticoke, was taken into custody at an East Noble Street home in Nanticoke at around 7 a.m. Thursday in a joint effort between the organizations.

Narcotics officers allegedly found MDMA, otherwise known as ecstasy, fentanyl and marijuana in Dawson’s possession, along with $33,800. Some of that money was prerecorded buy money used to trace purchases of heroin and fentanyl.

Dawson was arraigned on charges of possession with intent to distribute and possession of a controlled substance before Magisterial District Judge Donald L. Whittaker, who set his bail at half a million dollars.

— Patrick Kernan