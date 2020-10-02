Pedri: Discarded ballot probe not more widespread

October 2, 2020 Jennifer Andes News
By Jennifer Learn-Andes [email protected]
Investigators found no issues with Luzerne County ballots beyond the nine that had been discarded during the three-day period a temporary seasonal worker was employed, county Manager C. David Pedri said Friday.

Pedri said he confirmed the concerns were not more widespread during a Thursday afternoon meeting he and other county officials had with U.S. Attorney David Freed, county District Attorney Stefanie Salavantis and investigators to review their investigatory findings of 2020 election ballot issues.

Investigators said nine overseas military Nov. 3 election mail-in ballots were prematurely unsealed and discarded.

Pedri has said the ballots were opened and discarded by a temporary, seasonal worker who was in the office from Sept. 14 to Sept. 16, when he was immediately removed from service after county Election Director Shelby Watchilla discovered and reported the problems with the ballots.

A federal investigation is ongoing. Pedri said the county immediately reported the matter to authorities and is increasing training for all workers, temporary and full-time.

Based on Thursday’s meeting with investigators, Pedri said he confirmed the time period for ballot concerns was limited to the employment of the seasonal worker, or Sept. 14 through 16.

“There were no issues discovered prior to Sept. 14 and none since the temporary seasonal worker was released on Sept. 16,” Pedri said in his release.

County officials have not identified the seasonal worker.

The other updates Pedri provided in his Friday release:

• Copies of all documents retrieved by the FBI were provided to the county for vote-processing purposes. The county is in the process of contacting the impacted voters and will be working with the Pennsylvania Department of State to “ensure that these ballots are counted.”

• The investigation into the activities of Sept. 14 through 16 is ongoing. Freed stated that the county election bureau has been fully cooperative throughout the probe.

• The county has enhanced its training methods and security measures in the elections bureau. These methods will be provided to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in order to show the county’s “commitment to an open and fair election.”

“Looking around the table at the meeting, it was evident that every person and every agency involved at all levels of government have one goal — that every properly cast ballot is counted,” Pedri said in his release. “I’m confident that the November 2020 general election here in Luzerne County will be secure, fair and transparent.”

Pedri also reiterated his thanks to Freed, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the county District Attorney’s Office and the Pennsylvania State Police for their “diligent work in this matter.”

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.